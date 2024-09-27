Israel defies ceasefire calls ahead of Netanyahu UN address

The joint ceasefire statement said the situation in Lebanon has become "intolerable" and "is in nobody's interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon".

Lebanon's health ministry said late Thursday that Israeli strikes had killed 92 people in the country and injured 153 in the past 24 hours.

More than 1,500 people have been killed since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last October, with Thursday's toll bringing the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday alone to more than 700.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 118,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Lebanon over the past week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel's strategic affairs minister in New York on Thursday, telling him the ceasefire would "allow civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes".

"Further escalation of the conflict will only make that objective more difficult," his spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The Israeli defence ministry meanwhile announced it had secured a new $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support the country's ongoing military efforts, underlining Washington's unwillingness to use its military aid as leverage for a ceasefire.