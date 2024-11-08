Peacekeepers wounded in Israel strike in Lebanon, UN says

At least five UN peacekeepers were wounded in an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon on Thursday, the United Nations said, in a raid that also killed three civilians.

Israel, which has not commented on the incident in Lebanon’s Sidon city, launched a barrage of strikes after Hezbollah said it carried out a missile attack targeting a military base near Israel’s main international airport on Wednesday.

Hezbollah and Israel have been at war since late September, when Israel broadened its focus from fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip to securing its northern border, even as the Gaza war continues.

As mediation efforts keep stalling, the US State Department said Secretary Antony Blinken would “continue to pursue an end to the war in Gaza” and in Lebanon before handing over to the administration of President-elect Donald Trump in January.