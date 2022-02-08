Mired in poverty, dozens of Lebanese join jihadists in Iraq

Zakaria al-Adl was presumed to have attempted a sea escape to Europe after he had gone missing over the summer, but then the young Lebanese man turned up dead in Iraq.

A native of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, the 22-year-old is one of at least eight men who have been reported killed in Iraq since December 2021, as a suspected jihadist militant.

They all hail from impoverished Tripoli districts, and were allegedly lured into joining the Islamic State group by the promise of a decent salary, according to a security official.

Dozens more from the same Mediterranean port city are believed to have recently joined IS ranks with their recruitment handled by a Tripoli jihadist who lives outside Lebanon, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity about the sensitive issue.