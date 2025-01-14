Biden says 'on the brink' of truce deal as dozens killed in Gaza

US President Joe Biden said Monday that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel was "on the brink" of being finalised, even as heavy fighting rocked the Palestinian territory.

Since early January, international mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have intensified efforts to reach a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which would help facilitate the release of hostages still being held there.

"In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition," Biden said in a farewell speech at the State Department.

Earlier on Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that a truce deal could be finalised this week.

"I'm not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking and we are going to work to make it happen," Sullivan told reporters.

A source familiar with the negotiations in Doha told AFP there had been "significant progress on the remaining sticking points" in the latest talks in Qatar.