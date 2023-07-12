UN fails to agree Syria aid lifeline extension

The UN Security Council failed Tuesday to reach consensus on extending a key Syria aid route, throwing into doubt a vital mechanism that provides life-saving support to millions of people.

Russia vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement authorizing the operation of the conduit during a vote at United Nations headquarters in New York, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt just a six-month extension.

The UN-brokered deal that allows for the delivery of aid overland from Turkey into rebel-held areas of Syria expired on Monday.

Many council members including the United States, Britain and France have called for a full-year extension, but they backed a nine-month compromise proposed by Switzerland and Brazil.

The proposal was vetoed however by Russia, whose six-month offer only secured China’s support.