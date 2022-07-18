Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East 'crises'

Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe Biden ended a tour to Iran's rival Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Israel.

Washington "has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

The comments come after Biden on Saturday vowed that the United States would not "tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions, and/or threats", in a transparent reference to Iran.

Biden's first Middle East visit came just a few days before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit Tehran on 19 July.