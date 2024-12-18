UN Council calls for ‘inclusive and Syrian-led’ political process
The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for an “inclusive and Syrian-led” political process to be implemented after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster, saying the country’s people must be allowed to determine their future.
In a press statement, the Council—which includes both Russia, an ally of Assad, and the United States—also called on Syria and its neighbours to refrain from any actions that could undermine regional security.
“This political process should meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, protect all of them and enable them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their own futures,” the statement said.
Council members also “reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and called on all States to respect these principles.”
Finally, the Council “underlined the need for Syria and its neighbors to mutually refrain from any action or interference that could undermine each other’s security.”
The statement came shortly after the UN’s envoy to Syria warned that the conflict has not ended even after the departure of Assad, as he highlighted clashes between Turkish-backed and Kurdish groups in the north.
Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, also called at the Security Council for Israel to “cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan” and said an end to sanctions would be key to assisting the country.