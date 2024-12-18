UN Council calls for ‘inclusive and Syrian-led’ political process

The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for an “inclusive and Syrian-led” political process to be implemented after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster, saying the country’s people must be allowed to determine their future.

In a press statement, the Council—which includes both Russia, an ally of Assad, and the United States—also called on Syria and its neighbours to refrain from any actions that could undermine regional security.

“This political process should meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, protect all of them and enable them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their own futures,” the statement said.