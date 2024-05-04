Gaza truce talks resume in Egypt, without Israel for now

Talks resumed in Egypt Saturday aimed at halting months of war in Gaza between Hamas militants and Israel that have triggered protests around the world.

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States sat down with a Hamas delegation to hear the militant group's response to a proposal that would halt fighting for 40 days and exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to details released by Britain.

Israel has yet to send a delegation to Cairo, with a top official telling AFP that it would do so only if there was "positive movement" on the proposed framework.

"Tough and long negotiations are expected for an actual deal," the Israeli official cautioned.

Previous negotiations stalled in part on Hamas's demand for a lasting ceasefire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's repeated vows to crush the group's remaining fighters in the southern city of Rafah, which is flooded with displaced civilians.

The prospect of an assault on Rafah has sparked deepening international concern.