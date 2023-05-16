Abbas urges UN to ‘suspend’ Israel on Nakba anniversary

The United Nations is commemorating Nakba at its headquarters in New York this year for the first time, after a resolution was passed in November.

“We demand today officially, in accordance with international law and international resolutions, to make sure that Israel respects these resolutions or suspend Israel’s membership of the UN,” Abbas said during an hour-long speech.

Abbas, whose “State of Palestine” has observer status at the UN, spoke in Arabic at a special session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, to which dozens of UN ambassadors had been invited.

Israel’s UN representative, Gilad Erdan, branded the event “despicable” and wrote a letter to other ambassadors urging them not to attend.