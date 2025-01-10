Pope warns about AI, fake news and ‘manipulating minds’

Pope Francis warned on Thursday of the dangers of misinformation and its spread via social media and artificial intelligence (AI), cautioning it could be “misused to manipulate minds”.

In his traditional New Year’s address to diplomats at the Vatican, Francis lamented the increasing polarisation of society, “aggravated by the continuous creation and spread of fake news, which not only distorts facts but also perceptions”.

“This phenomenon generates false images of reality, a climate of suspicion that foments hate, undermines people’s sense of security and compromises civil coexistence and the stability of entire nations,” the 88-year-old pontiff said.