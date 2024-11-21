Group of US Senate Democrats fail to block weapon sales to Israel

A group of Democratic senators failed in their bid to block shipments of US weapons to Israel after several procedural motions were voted down in the upper chamber Wednesday evening.

The long shot initiative was led by progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Joe Biden’s Democratic Party and has been a vocal opponent of Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Accusing the United States of “complicity” in human rights “atrocities,” Sanders said that nonstop aid for Israel would undermine US credibility on other geopolitical issues.

“Nobody is going to take anything you say with a grain of seriousness,” said the 83-year-old, who recently won re-election to another six-year term.

“They will say to you, ‘You’re concerned about China, you’re concerned about Russia, you’re concerned about Iran. Well, why are you funding the starvation of children in Gaza right now?’”