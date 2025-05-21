Indian author Banu Mushtaqand wins International Booker for story collection

Indian writer, lawyer and activist Banu Mushtaq on Tuesday won the International Booker Prize for her short story collection “Heart Lamp”.

The 77-year-old is the first author of Kannada-language literature to receive the prestigious literary award for translated fiction.

“This moment feels like a thousand fire flies lighting a single sky -- brief, brilliant and utterly collective,” Mushtaq said at a ceremony at the Tate Modern gallery in London.