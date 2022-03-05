Russian parliament adopts anti-sanctions legislation

Russia's parliament on Friday approved legislation aimed at countering the effects of sweeping Western sanctions on the country's economy imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The package of bills aims at "defending the economy and citizens in the face of foreign sanctions," according to the website of the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house.

"The economy is subjected to such an aggressive environment," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "We need to cushion, to minimise the attacks aimed at our economy now."

Western nations slapped Russia with unprecedented sanctions in retaliation for launching a brutal war against Ukraine. The penalties prompted the Russian ruble to plumet and foreign companies to leave the country.