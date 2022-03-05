Russian parliament adopts anti-sanctions legislation

The legislation approved Friday allows the government to raise pensions and the minimum wage.
A moratorium on inspections of small and medium-sized businesses may also be introduced for 2022, and until the end of 2024 for IT companies.
The bills also expand the list of medicines procured by the government and streamlines procurement procedure.
The legislation puts in place a simplified "buyback" mechanism for companies to purchase their own shares, allowing Russian enterprises, whose shares have plummeted due to the sanctions, to buy back the shares at low prices and consolidate.
The law also provides for credit repayment freezes for citizens and small and medium-sized businesses in 2022, a measure already introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Finally, the measures extend a capital amnesty that has been in place for several years, allowing Russians to repatriate property and capital held abroad without risking prosecution.