Nepal’s former guerrilla leader Prachanda becomes prime minister for 3rd time

Following the 2006 peace accords, Dahal transformed his Maoist revolutionary movement into a political party and served briefly as prime minister in 2008-9, and again in 2016-17.
Elections in the Himalayan nation of 29 million people on 20 November saw the ruling coalition of prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, 76, lose its majority although his Nepali Congress remained the largest party.
Dahal’s Maoist CPN party has now formed an alliance with another communist party, the CPN (UML) - they used to be one party before splitting - and six others including combative television host Rabi Lamichhane’s new National Independent Party.
Lamichhane, who once held a Guinness record for the longest talk show at over 62 hours, was one of more than 30 independent and minor party candidates to enter parliament after the election in a wave of frustration at Nepal’s ageing political elite.