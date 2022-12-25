Nepal’s former guerrilla leader Prachanda becomes prime minister for 3rd time

Nepal’s president appointed former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal prime minister for the third time on Sunday, after his Maoist party cobbled together a coalition following elections last month.

Dahal, better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda or “the fierce one”, hid out for years in the jungle during Nepal’s 1996-2006 civil war that killed nearly 17,000 people and led to the end of the monarchy.

Sagar Acharya, a spokesman for president Bidya Devi Bhandari, told AFP that Dahal, 68, has been appointed as the new prime minister and would be sworn in on Monday at 4:00pm (1015 GMT).