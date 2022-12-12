Indian, Chinese troops suffer minor injuries in border clash on 9 Dec

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Indian and Chinese troops had in June 2020 entered into a hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.
The incident resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers were killed, while China suffered an undisclosed number of casualties.
India and China share an un-demarcated 3,800 km (2,360 mile) frontier, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control.