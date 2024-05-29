New Delhi records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Temperatures in India's capital have soared to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius (121.8 Fahrenheit) as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperatures on Tuesday at two Delhi suburbs stations at Narela and Mungeshpur.

The weather bureau said the temperatures were nine degrees higher than expected.

Forecasters predict similar temperatures Wednesday for the city with an estimated population of more than 30 million people, issuing a red alert warning notice for people to take care.

The IMD's red alert is a warning there is a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages", with "extreme care needed for vulnerable people".

Heat remains high even during the night, it added.