‘Drug dealers, fundamentalist groups taking advantage of economic crisis’

“Drug dealers are hanging around... this government tried to control (it), many of them (have been) caught. They are very angry with the government. They have a lot of money,” he said.

He said that the Catholic Church has a “misunderstanding” with the government and that the Muslims are “angry” with the government due to the government’s move to “reclaim” some of the Buddhist temples in Northern and Eastern Sri Lanka that were “taken over”.

On the ongoing economic crisis, Piyananda said that the Sri Lankan government had steered the country through a difficult Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the discontent among people due to economic hardship, he said “they weren’t maybe thinking what had happened in the past.”

Piyananda recalled civilisational links between India and Sri Lanka.

“Thank you so much to India. India is like our big brother... all of our culture, custom, tradition, all of (it) came from India. We depend on India all the time,” Walpole Piyananda, Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka on international religious affairs said.