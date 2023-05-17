How is India looking at Pakistan’s political crisis?

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference. Although he briefly met with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, on the meeting’s sidelines, the two diplomats did not engage in any formal discussion and they never held a meeting.

Some expert describe it as a “missed opportunity” for Pakistan to improve relations with India, but others claim that Pakistan’s Bhutto-Zardari could not have done much more, even if he wanted to.

“Bhutto-Zardari came to India with his hands tied behind his back, in terms of diplomatic space for any initiatives on the bilateral front. Domestic politics in Pakistan will not allow him to reach out in any substantive way,” Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, told DW.