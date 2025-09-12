India hardliners give Nepal protests baseless religious twist

Protesters in Nepal ousted the prime minister and set parliament ablaze over the government’s ban on social media and corruption allegations -- but in neighbouring India, the violence is being misrepresented online as something else entirely: a religious uprising.

While some claim that the demonstrations are a demand for a “Hindu state”, others say the opposite -- that they are an attack on the faith.

Fuelling the narrative are allegations from Indian broadcasters and politicians that rioters vandalised Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple, a revered Hindu site in the Himalayan nation.