IMF approves $1 bn Pakistan payout despite India's objections

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved a loan program review for Pakistan, unlocking around $1 billion in much-needed funds and greenlighting a new $1.4 billion bailout despite India's objections.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded an economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels.

It was saved by a $7 billion bailout from the IMF -- its 24th since 1958.

"The authorities have demonstrated strong program implementation, which has contributed to improving financing and external conditions, and a continuing economic recovery," the IMF said in a statement, noting the board's approval of the first loan review, confirming earlier press reports.

The board also approved the authorities' request for a new loan program worth around $1.4 billion, designed to support the country's "efforts in building economic resilience to climate vulnerabilities and natural disasters."