SAARC secretary general calls on Sri Lanka president

The secretary general of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), ambassador Golam Sarwar paid a courtesy call on the president of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, at the president secretariat in Colombo on Wednesday.

As part of his ongoing visit to the member states, the SAARC secretary general is currently on an introductory consultations visit to Sri Lanka, stated a press release.

President Wickremesinghe welcomed ambassador Sarwar and congratulated him on assuming charge as the 15th secretary general of SAARC.