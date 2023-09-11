Significant rise in Afghanistan’s methamphetamine trade: UN 

The methamphetamine seizures in and around Afghanistan have increased 12 times between 2016 and 2021.

Furthermore, from 2019 to 2022, countries like Iran and Pakistan observed a notable uptick in methamphetamine seizures, hinting at a regional issue.

Although, the Taliban banned poppy cultivation and narcotics production in April last year, according to the UNODC report, methamphetamine trafficking has risen since the ban, according to Khaama Press.

Reportedly, methamphetamine has been suspected to have originated in Afghanistan and has been seized in far-flung places like France and Australia.