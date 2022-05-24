Still no finance minister for bankrupt Sri Lanka

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appointed six more ministers on Monday to its new "economic war cabinet", the president's office said, but left vacant the crucial finance portfolio.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst-ever shortage of foreign exchange reserves, with the government unable to finance even the most essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines.

Last week, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said the new premier was expected to be given the additional responsibility of managing the country's finances to pull it out of bankruptcy.

There was no explanation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office on Monday about why he was not given the job.