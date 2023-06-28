Myanmar economy affected by junta restrictions, power cuts: WB

Rolling power cuts and the Myanmar junta's restrictions on businesses and foreign exchange are hampering the country's economy, the World Bank (WB) has said.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military ousted democratically elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from office in a 2021 coup.

Fighting between the junta and its opponents has ravaged swathes of the country and displaced more than one million people, according to the United Nations.

Economic conditions in Myanmar showed "tentative signs of stabilisation" in the first half of 2023, the World Bank said in an update released on Tuesday.