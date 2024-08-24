41 killed in Nepal road accident

The death toll in the road accident in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed the deaths during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

A bus carrying around 43 passengers mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun District on 23 August.

During the press conference, minister Mahajan said that the state government is in constant touch with the Nepal administration and also with the Embassy of Delhi to coordinate the relief efforts.

"41 people have died in Nepal after it plunged into the river. We connected with the Embassy in Delhi also. 12 people have been shifted by the Nepal Army to the hospital," Mahajan said.

Mahajan said that the exact figure is yet to be ascertained and added that most passengers hailed from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

"We don't have the exact figure. There are 16-18 more but there can be casualties among them. We are continuously in touch with the district administration and the military and I have also interacted with Dy CM. The rescue efforts are still underway," he added.