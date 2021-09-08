Taliban announce hardline government as protests grow

The Taliban announced on Tuesday an interim government drawn exclusively from their own loyalist ranks, with established hardliners in all key posts and no women—despite previous promises to form an inclusive administration for all Afghans.

But as the Taliban transition from militant force to governing power, they face a growing number of protests against their rule, with two people attending a demonstration shot dead in the western city of Herat.

The government announcement was the latest step in the Taliban’s bid to cement their total control over Afghanistan, following a stunning military victory that saw them oust the US-backed government on August 15, days ahead of the chaotic pullout of American troops.

The Taliban, notorious for their brutal and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, had promised a more inclusive government this time.

However, all the top positions were handed to key leaders from the movement and the Haqqani network—the most violent faction of the Taliban known for devastating attacks.