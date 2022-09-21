World leaders call for urgent action on food security

World leaders called Tuesday for urgent efforts to address global food insecurity, with fears mounting of a disastrous harvest next year due largely to the war in Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, ministers from the European Union, United States, African Union and Spain met on food shortages which are seen as a key factor in conflicts and instability.

"There is no peace with hunger and we cannot combat hunger without peace," Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said as he condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin's February invasion of Ukraine.

"The truth is Putin is trying to blackmail the international community with food," Sanchez said.

The Group of Seven major industrial powers at a June summit in Germany promised $5 billion to fight food insecurity but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there was still "great urgency."