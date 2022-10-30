Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of Liz Truss's phone

UK opposition politicians called for an investigation Saturday after a newspaper reported that suspected Kremlin agents had hacked ex-prime minister Liz Truss's cell phone when she was foreign minister.

In an unconfirmed report, The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed security sources as saying that Truss's personal mobile phone had been hacked "by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin".

They are believed to have gained access to "top-secret exchanges with international partners".

A government spokesperson said, "We do not comment on individuals' security arrangements" but added that there are "robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats".