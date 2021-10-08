UN chief urges global effort to protect press after Nobel wins

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Friday urged a global effort to protect a free press as he and the United States separately congratulated embattled journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

"As we congratulate the award winners, let us reaffirm the right to press freedom, recognize the fundamental role of journalists and reinforce efforts at every level to support a free, independent and diverse media," Guterres said in a statement he read to reporters.