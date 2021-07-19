US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

The United States on Monday led allies in fierce condemnation of China's “malicious" cyber activity, accusing Beijing of extortion and threatening national security, and promising consequences as it charged four Chinese nationals with hacking.

In comments, US secretary of state Antony Blinken accused China of being behind the massive Microsoft hack disclosed in March, part of a "pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to our economic and national security."