US condemns North Korea missile launches, urges 'dialogue'

The United States condemned North Korea for what it said were three ballistic missile launches and called on Pyongyang instead to choose dialogue.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches," a State Department spokesperson said late Tuesday Washington time, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," he said.

The relatively muted reaction comes after days of public warnings by the United States that North Korea could test a missile or nuclear bomb amid a just-concluded visit by President Joe Biden to South Korea and Japan.