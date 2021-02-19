US officially back in the Paris climate agreement

The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades.

Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the US return to the treaty. Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States was the only country to exit. Former President Donald Trump took the step, claiming climate action would cost too much.

US climate envoy John Kerry will take part in virtual events on Friday to mark the US re-entry, including appearances with the ambassadors to the UK and Italy, UN secretary gGeneral Antonio Guterres and UN climate ambition envoy Michael Bloomberg. Biden has promised to chart a path toward net-zero US emissions by 2050.