The world's bat lands are under attack, seeding risk of a new pandemic. Here's where.

"The environment was heavily soiled with human and bat excrement," the scientists wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Once it has spilled over, Marburg, like Ebola, can spread from person to person via sweat, blood or other bodily fluids. If a male patient survives, the virus can remain in his semen for up to seven weeks. The illness can progress rapidly from symptoms including fever, headache and diarrhea, to uncontrollable bleeding, organ failure and death.

After Faatey died, his cousin and three friends went to the hospital and carried his body to the mortuary. "When I went to see him, I couldn't recognize him," Boamah Sonkaa, one of the friends, told Reuters. "Our brother's death was terrifying."

Once doctors knew of the lab result confirming Marburg, they told Faatey's friends and family to self-quarantine. The friends and cousins had already been potentially exposed, though: They carried his body, which had been wrapped in linen and sealed in a body bag. Suzanna, his widow, had retrieved it from the mortuary the following day and, with family, transported it north to bury him.

The cousin and friends weren't infected. But the ordeal of Suzanna, 24 years old, had just begun.

In July, Wilfred, Suzanna and Faatey's 14-month-old baby, stopped taking milk and developed a fever and diarrhea. On July 17, according to medical records reviewed by Reuters, Suzanna took Wilfred to the hospital. He died two days later, lab results again confirming Marburg.

Suzanna, in a brief interview, said she felt stigmatized after the deaths of her husband and child. One day, she returned home to find the family's belongings burned. It isn't clear who torched them. During the Ebola epidemic, incineration became a common, if crude, means of decontamination by authorities and residents across West Africa.

Government health records reviewed by Reuters show that Suzanna, too, tested positive for Marburg.

But she never sickened. She self-isolated and eventually, after two negative PCR tests, left to be with family in Bogoso. Scientists say asymptomatic Marburg infections are rare, but possible.

Officials from the Ghana Health Service were anxious to contain the outbreak. In addition to tracing contacts among Faatey's friends and family, they used social media, press releases and television to ask Ghanaians to be vigilant. They reminded residents of the dangers of bat-to-human transmission. Risk, they said in one release, "can be reduced by avoiding exposure to mines or caves inhabited by fruit bats."

No other Marburg cases have been reported in Ghana since the virus destroyed the Faatey family.

Recently, Ghana's government sent a team of scientists to investigate the source of Faatey's infection. Heavy rains made Faatey's farm inaccessible, but Sonkaa, his friend, farms nearby. Faatey himself had worked with Sonkaa there shortly before his death.

At Sonkaa's farm, an hour's hike from Kusa, ashanti plums, guavas and papayas lay scattered underfoot – many bearing bite marks from the previous night's feast by bats, likely Egyptian rousettes, who live nearby. The animals often bite fruits to test them for ripeness and drop what they don't like. Even if they do like the taste, they rarely eat whole pieces of fruit, instead chewing and swallowing juice and then spitting out the pulp, known as "fruit spat."

"It's the saliva, the urine and bodily fluids of the animal that spreads these diseases," said Richard Suu-Ire, a bat researcher at the University of Ghana who led the team investigating the outbreak. "Neither you nor I could tell whether a fruit has been contaminated just by looking at it."

A 2021 study funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Marburg from the saliva of the Egyptian rousette can remain infectious for up to six hours on mangos and bananas. "Six hours is sufficient time for a ripe fruit to be consumed by another susceptible animal or human," the scientists wrote in a paper examining the issue. "In a setting such as an orchard or garden, this represents a significant public health risk."

Knocking a papaya from a tree, Sonkaa said farmers and other locals often cut out the bite marks and eat the rest of the fruit. They also feed half-eaten fruit to pigs and other livestock. Sonkaa said he wouldn't eat a fruit he thinks has already been nibbled by a bat.

Claw marks, however, he's fine with. He shrugged at suggestions they could signify risk. "With claw marks it's ok," Sonkaa said, holding a papaya with likely bat scratches. "That one is safe to eat, I'm sure."