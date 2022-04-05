Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian 'genocide'

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha he has called "war crimes" and "genocide".

The speech, Zelensky's first to the body since Russia's invasion, comes after he made an emotional trip to Bucha outside the capital, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia.