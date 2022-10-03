Dogs can detect stress in humans

According to a new study conducted by Queen's University Belfast researchers, dogs have the ability to detect stress in humans from their sweat and breath.

The research findings have been published in PLOS ONE. The study was carried out by Clara Wilson (PhD researcher) and Kerry Campbell (MSc student) in the School of Psychology.

They were supervised by Catherine Reeve, with support on collecting the human physiological measures from Zachary Petzel. The study involved four dogs from Belfast - Treo, Fingal, Soot and Winnie - and 36 people.