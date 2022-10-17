'Unique in Japan': a temple dedicated to grapes and wine

At a Buddhist temple on a wooded hillside in Japan, grapes and wine bottles are given as offerings, and the head monk is also the honorary president of a vineyard cooperative.

Officially, it is known as Daizenji, but it has been nicknamed the "grape temple" because of its deep-rooted links to the history of grape production in the country.

Daizenji is in the Yamanashi region, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Tokyo, which is famous as the home of Mount Fuji, and more recently as Japan's top wine-making destination.

"At other temples, they offer sake, but here, we offer wine. That's unique in Japan," said Tesshu Inoue, 75, the head monk, recounting the mythic origins of his temple to AFP.