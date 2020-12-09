66pc single Indian women do not make own financial decisions

About 66 per cent single women say that they do not make their own financial decisions and 28 per cent depend on their fathers, reveals a new survey, adding that mere five per cent women said they depend on their mothers for money matters.

The findings are from the LXME Survey 2020, which interviewed 1,250 women aged between 25 and 54, across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Indore, and Hyderabad, to assess money-related attitudes among women who were either single, married, or married with kids.