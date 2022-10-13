Does screen time reduction increases productivity

The positive effect of self-monitoring significantly came up in the research, said Abhari (associate professor of management information systems at SDSU's Fowler College of Business) and Vaghefi (assistant professor of information systems at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College).

At the same time, there was substantial research establishing the negative effects of cellphone screen time (intolerance, withdrawal, and conflict with job-related tasks), their research was designed to determine if self-regulatory behaviours could lead to modified user behaviour for more positive outcomes.

"We theorised that individuals who tracked their cellphone usage and set goals surrounding that users tended to have enhanced productivity and contentment with their productivity as they met their stated objectives," said Abhari.

"Previous research has shown that goal setting tends to raise performance expectations and we wanted to see if this theory held true for smartphone screen time as well."