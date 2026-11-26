Bangladesh’s history of participation in Miss Universe, one of the world’s biggest beauty pageants, is relatively short. The country first took part in the competition in 2019. After a gap of several years, a contestant represented Bangladesh on the international stage again in 2024.

In total, four contestants have represented the country in the main Miss Universe competition so far. The latest was actress Samira Khan Mahi, who took part in 2026. However, only one of them has managed to reach the top 30.