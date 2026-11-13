Why is Dhaka’s Dune restaurant going viral?
Imagine a late afternoon when the hustle and bustle of city life begins to wear you down. You find yourself wishing you could escape for a while. Just then, a picture of a desert-like cave in the heart of the city pops up on your newsfeed. Sounds surprising? The place behind this buzz is Dune Dhaka, a restaurant in capital’s Banani are that has gone viral on social media.
The moment you step inside Dune, you feel as though you have entered a deep, sand-coloured cave. Soft lighting, textured walls, gentle music and elegantly arranged table settings define the ambience of Dune, Dhaka’s new cave-themed restaurant. For a moment, you might even forget that you are in Banani, feeling instead as though you are somewhere closer to nature, perhaps in a desert or inside a cave.
When the word ‘dune’ becomes the theme
In the past, food was the main consideration when choosing a restaurant. Times have changed. Today’s younger generation looks for more than just good food; distinctive interiors and eye-catching decor are also high on the list. A restaurant must serve good food, of course, but people also want a place that looks good in photographs. This is where Dune stands apart.
A dune is a mound or ridge of sand. The restaurant’s decor draws directly on this idea. Dune Dhaka has sought to recreate the architecture of a cave and the atmosphere of a desert. The restaurant’s manager, Sharafat Hossain, says, “Dune went viral on social media almost immediately after its opening in May. The main reason was undoubtedly its interior. In the early days, we struggled to manage the crowds.”
Does the food stand out too?
Dune sets itself apart from other restaurants not only through its interiors but also through its food. It offers two types of cuisine under one roof: Pan-Asian and continental. The Asian menu features Thai, Chinese and Japanese dishes, while the continental selection focuses on European cuisine. This gives diners the opportunity to explore a variety of dishes and flavours.
The Dune management claims that every dish is authentic. One example is Beef Lankan, a Sri Lankan dish that diners can now enjoy without leaving Dhaka. Other popular items on the menu include Dune Special Seafood Rice, Dune Secret Burger and Coconut Milk Rice. For something more familiar, you could also try prawn tempura or Tom Yum soup.
What about the prices?
Discussions about Dune Dhaka’s relatively high prices have also surfaced on social media. Addressing the issue, the restaurant’s managing director, Ariful Hamza, says, “A restaurant is about the overall experience where you sit and how the food is served are all part of it. It is not that we focus only on the interior. We also try to offer customers our best in terms of food and service. This comes with various challenges, but there is no room for compromise when it comes to service.”
Alongside fine dining, Dune Dhaka offers private dining facilities and a corporate meeting room. This makes it a venue for everything from family get-togethers to office meetings, all accompanied by good food. The restaurant is open every day from 12:00 pm to midnight. Reservations are also available for special occasions such as Eid and Puja. So, whatever the occasion, Dune Dhaka is worth a visit.
Address: House 27, Road 12/A, Block H, Banani, Dhaka.