Why is Dhaka’s Dune restaurant going viral?

Discussions about Dune Dhaka’s relatively high prices have also surfaced on social media. Addressing the issue, the restaurant’s managing director, Ariful Hamza, says, “A restaurant is about the overall experience where you sit and how the food is served are all part of it. It is not that we focus only on the interior. We also try to offer customers our best in terms of food and service. This comes with various challenges, but there is no room for compromise when it comes to service.”