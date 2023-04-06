Regal Ramadan taste at Renaissance Hotel

Where Chef Indrajit from JW Marriott Kolkata specialises in ‘Mithai’ and ‘Jaleebi, Chef Nadeem presents the culture and cuisine of Hyderabad in the most intricate style with handcrafted delicacies like haleem, patthar ka gosht, Shikampur kebab, galouti kebab and more. And all of these specialties are available this Ramadan only at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Start your meal with something fresh and healthy as The BAHAR multicuisine restaurant is having a healthy counter in their buffet which is very important to have after the fasting time such as doi-chira, fruit mix with yogurt, Chef’s Salad with tahini, yogurt sauce. There will be poached chilled seafood Selection, sushi counter and classic Iftar counter too. From the Hot Pot Soup Kettle there will be Special Mutton & Chicken Haleem.

Grilled Corner Display is going to be the main attraction which will be served to the guests on their tables. Some of the items are Teriyaki Beef, Grilled Chicken, Chicken shish taouk, dory fish Fillet with Lime and Cilantro (Or fish Kebab), Grilled Prawns with garlic and chili, Lamb kofta and so on with tandoori pomfret and tandoori chicken malai tikka.