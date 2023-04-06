Regal Ramadan taste at Renaissance Hotel

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, partnered with Premier Bank, offers a celebration of flavours to make this holy month of Ramadan more memorable.
Ramadan is a season of serenity and reflection, a time to experience togetherness and connect with loved ones. Renaissance Dhaka is inviting guests to the ceremonial breaking of the fast and Suhoor with loved ones, in the relaxed, warm lighting and contemporary setting of their Restaurants. With its regal Iftar & Suhoor buffet, guests will enjoy a plentiful array of authentic Ramadan taste, specially curated by their two celebrity guest chefs from JW Marriott Kolkata and Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, says a press release.
Where Chef Indrajit from JW Marriott Kolkata specialises in ‘Mithai’ and ‘Jaleebi, Chef Nadeem presents the culture and cuisine of Hyderabad in the most intricate style with handcrafted delicacies like haleem, patthar ka gosht, Shikampur kebab, galouti kebab and more. And all of these specialties are available this Ramadan only at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.
Start your meal with something fresh and healthy as The BAHAR multicuisine restaurant is having a healthy counter in their buffet which is very important to have after the fasting time such as doi-chira, fruit mix with yogurt, Chef’s Salad with tahini, yogurt sauce. There will be poached chilled seafood Selection, sushi counter and classic Iftar counter too. From the Hot Pot Soup Kettle there will be Special Mutton & Chicken Haleem.
Grilled Corner Display is going to be the main attraction which will be served to the guests on their tables. Some of the items are Teriyaki Beef, Grilled Chicken, Chicken shish taouk, dory fish Fillet with Lime and Cilantro (Or fish Kebab), Grilled Prawns with garlic and chili, Lamb kofta and so on with tandoori pomfret and tandoori chicken malai tikka.
Dahi bara with condiments will be there at the live cooking counter and on the carving station there will be Lebanese whole roast chicken. And the live Ramen station is surely going to tickle the taste buds of the guests.
End the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Cream Arabia, Halawat bil jeben, Aish Alsaraya, Katayef (waltnut), Baklava, Mohalabiah, Carrot Halawa, Shai Firni, Aish El-Saraya, Reshmi Jelabi, Kunafa Cheese, Ice Cream and of course our Big Fruit Bazar.
At GBC which is the 24/7 café of Renaissance Dhaka, Guests can enjoy Special Platter at BDT 3199 Net only. Other items such as kebabs, biryani, desserts are also available,
Come together with your family and friends to indulge in a variety of Ramadan favorites
Buffet Iftar & Dinner is priced at BDT 8999 NET per person and Buffet Suhoor is BDT 6499 Net Per Person at BAHAR Multicuisine restaurant. BUY 1 GET 1 and BUY 1 GET 2 is applicable with selected bank cards.
For more information and bookings please call +8801704112647.