Baking brings a smile to anyone's face

Tulip Kabir heads the technical team at the Meteorological Office in London and works with deep concentration at her work station. She could be studying the climate on Mars or gathering some complicated data from outer space on the impact of weather down here. And this same young woman works with equal concentration on using buttercream to embellish her cupcakes with traditional and intricate jamdani designs.

Tulip Kabir is from Bangladesh but has settled with her family in the UK. She remains a Bangladeshi at heart, loves wearing saris and uses traditional jewellery designs, mehndi patterns and jamdani motifs to decorate her cakes.

She learnt baking as a child from her mother. Her father was a professor of civil engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Her mother would bake all sorts of cakes for their birthdays and Tulip still remembers the joy of sharing the cakes with her friends. After ending school in Dhaka, she returned to London where she was born, finished her A Levels and decided to study medicine.