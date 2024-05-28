Meet Hotel Sarina's culinary maestro, Chef Edward Gomes
Hotel Sarina is sent to indulge the senses of its gourmet guest, introducing the creative genius behind the culinary magic of Hotel Sarina - Chef Edward Gomes.
With over 42 years of experience, Chef Edward has a rich history of working in renowned and international chain establishments, including Hotel Sarina in Dhaka, The Sheraton Hotel in Dubai, Sofitel Hotel in UAE and many other prestigious hotels.
With a keen eye for detail and a palate attuned to perfection, Chef Edward is a true artist in the kitchen, blending traditional techniques with innovative flair to create dishes that tantalize the taste buds and delight the senses. A diverse skill set, including his computer proficiency, team management, and fine dining, make him a valuable asset to any organisation fortunate enough to have him at the helm of their culinary operations.
His warm smile and a genuine passion for hospitality, Chef Edward goes above and beyond to ensure that every guest enjoys a memorable dining experience, personalized to their preferences and dietary needs.