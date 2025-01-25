Blindfolds and back to the 50s for Dior Homme

British designer Kim Jones unveiled his latest collection for Dior Homme in Paris on Friday, sending some models out with blindfolds and drawing inspiration from the minimalist vintage looks of the 1950s.

Speaking to journalists before the show at the Ecole militaire, Jones said he had dived into the Christian Dior archives to admire the famous Line H collection for fall-winter 1954-1955.

His collection contained "the idea of a very elegant, clean, graphic Dior, which is really going back to the origins of the house", he said.