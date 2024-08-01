Vicky, Rashmika dazzle as showstoppers at the grand finale

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 was marked by an enchanting display of elegance and glamour, with Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the runway as showstoppers for renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Held on 31 July in Delhi, the closing day of this illustrious fashion week, the event was a testament to the enduring allure of traditional Indian craftsmanship infused with contemporary design sensibilities.

As the curtain fell on the week-long fashion extravaganza, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna captivated the audience with their impeccable looks.

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a stunning ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork. The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil.