Is body positivity out of fashion?

Singer Ariana Grande spoke out Tuesday on TikTok against commenting on other people’s bodies and physical appearances.

“We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” the singer said, adding that “there are ways to compliment someone, or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer.”

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” Grande also said.