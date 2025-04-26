Moscow Fashion Week: The runway reminded of glorious fashion past

As the fashion shows kept ending one after another I kept thinking to myself that it’s a cold country yet there’s so much variety in their clothes especially with the layering. The models were dressed in layers on top of another one in a very eye-catching way. I witnessed their presence in global fashion sitting in the capital of the world’s largest country last March.

The Moscow Fashion Week 2025 was held from 13 to 18 March at the central exhibition hall of the traditional building Manage in Moscow.

Apart from newcomers and experienced designers from Russia, the show exhibited creations of other designers from different countries around the world. There were a total of 90 queues in six days. In particular, the works of young Russian designers were highly striking.