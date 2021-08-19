Don't wait till you get wrinkles

Ageing skin is often characterised by dullness, sagging and wrinkled skin. “Profhilo”, a new skin bio-remodelling procedure, is a remarkable way of giving mature and ageing skin a new lease of life. Profhilo is a hyaluronic acid-based skin procedure that works to galvanise the skin's ability to generate collagen and elastin -- the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin's firmness and elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid is a hydrophilic substance found naturally in the skin, the presence of which is critical to the health of the skin's extracellular matrix and its ability to hold on to moisture. As we age, our skin loses its natural reserves of hyaluronic acid resulting in dull, dry and lax skin.