Tahoor's 2024 Eid collection receives global acclaim in modest fashion circles

With a spotlight on Eid festivities this year, the modest fashion label Tahoor unveils its Eid collection in a series of four releases spanning the month of Ramadan. Marking a significant initiative, the brand has simultaneously launched the same collection for both the Bangladesh and Dubai markets for the first time.

Already drawing attention from domestic and international buyers, Tahoor's Eid collection has garnered praise both locally and abroad. Hanium Maria Chowdhury, the CEO of Tahoor, remarked, "Over the past eleven years, Tahoor has earned recognition and accolades domestically and internationally. Reflecting this, our focus for this Eid collection has been on comfort, versatility, and sophistication."