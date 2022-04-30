Exquisite embroidery in Sarah Karim’s Eid collection

Sarah Karim’s Eid collection this year has been extremely successful due to proper planning and preparation since last January. She has been happy that sales have been up to expectations in the last week of Ramadan. The characteristic of her collection this time is the vast variety. Young women in their twenties and thirties are her main customers and she mostly designs with them in mind. She has also kept combinations of simple kameezes and dazzling scarfs that are on the choice list of the older women. However, these women most of the time come to her to buy clothes for their daughters and other young girls.

Sarah Karim’s Eid collection is already almost sold out. She is optimistic that the rest of her collection will be sold out as well. And she has already become busy with orders for bridal wear, keeping the upcoming wedding season ahead. She said sales of her bridal wear went up in the last two years, during the pandemic, as people didn’t go abroad for wedding shopping. Designer Sarah Karim is pleased with her Eid collection. And she she is overwhelmed with customer response.

Photo : Sarah Karim

* This feature appeared in the web portal Haal Fashion and has been rewritten in English by Nourin Ahmed Monisha